SODELPA leader candidates hope to unite the party

Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate for the leader position Viliame Gavoka hopes to unify the party if he is chosen to lead them in the next general election.

Speaking after his interview with an independent panel that will make recommendations to the SODELPA Management Board, Gavoka says he is aware that he is competing with three other capable leaders.

He hopes whoever will be chosen as leader for the next term will be able to bring everyone together under the same banner and work towards the party’s vision.

” I am a networker. I will network very aggressively within the party. There a little bit too many voices in SODELPA right now. I will bring in discipline and unite everyone to speak with one voice. That will be my main focus.”

Ro Filipe Tuisawau emphasized the need for party members to show support to whoever will be selected for the leader position.

” Whatever happens and whoever is chosen, for us SODELPA it’s very important that we come together as one and support whoever is selected.”

The SODELPA Management Board will hold a meeting on Friday where they will receive recommendations from the independent panel for the new Party Leader.

Incumbent Sitiveni Rabuka and Aseri Radrodro who are vying for the leader position were also interviewed yesterday.

Meanwhile, Interviews for Deputy Leader were also conducted with Lynda Tabuya, Filimoni Vosarogo, Aseri Radrodro, Mosese Bulitavu, and Niko Nawaikula in contention.