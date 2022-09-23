SODELPA launches manifesto

Viliame Gavoka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will be focusing on improving the socio-economic development of the iTaukei people.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says the budget for the iTaukei is normally around $15 million but they have increased it to $158 million.

He says this is reflected in the party’s manifesto which was released today.

Education, Health and Indigenous Affairs are three of the 50 Heads released.

The Lewanivanua 2022:2023 Manifesto Estimates include the cancellation of all TELS debt,the expansion of more Matua classes and the removal of short-term employment contracts amongst others.