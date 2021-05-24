SODELPA investigates rogue meeting

15 members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board who held an unsanctioned meeting last Friday have until tomorrow to explain themselves.

Some of those in attendance include MPs Lynda Tabuya, Mosese Bulitavu and Tanya Waqanika.

Other prominent members include Party Vice President George Shiu Raj and Watisoni Nata.

Article continues after advertisement

SODELPA President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau has written to them seeking an explanation.

The Party alleges the meeting was called by a dissident group in the Working Committee directly contravening a directive from Ratu Epenisa.

The also letter states Ratu Epenisa has forbidden any action against party leader Viliame Gavoka and General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

It is claimed that the meeting was called to discuss the removal of Party leader Viliame Gavoka and General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

The two are currently under investigation for an alleged case of perjury.

The police report was lodged by Mosese Bulitavu.

Bulitavu has alleged that Gavoka had forged the Management Board Resolutions which said that the Party gave him authority to take Bulitavu to court.