SODELPA infighting worsens

Leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party, Viliame Gavoka has released a statement titled “The Turmoil with the Dissent Bloc in SODELPA.”

Gavoka in the statement says it has been a very hectic few weeks and it is likely to continue.

The statement comes after SODELPA MP, Mosese Bulitavu files a police report against Gavoka and General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru.

Gavoka claims there is much media hype directed negatively against the SODELPA leadership by elements within the Management Board, who want to remove them and believe they have the mandate to do so.

He claims the group has included in the argument, the legal mishap relating to a document in his case against Bulitavu in the Court of Disputed Returns where Bulitavu is threatening him as Party Leader with perjury.

He claims the lawyer has taken ownership of the error and the Court has ruled that it had no bearing on the outcome of the case.

Gavoka has also labeled Bulitavu a rebellious Member of Parliament who frequently defies the Party’s position and directives. He says the SODELPA office is now in full preparation for the 2022 General Election adding it is disruptive and harmful when the SODELPA planning and logistic strategies are distracted by the call of change of leadership when the planning is rapidly accelerating into the full preparation stage.

He says disruptive elements do not have the maturity to realize that their continuous outburst against the current leadership is undermining SODELPA’s preparation and image.

He claims the call for change has significantly affected the marketability of the SODELPA brand to new voters with the negative rhetoric of infighting that is incited from a form of rebellious behavior.