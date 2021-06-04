SODELPA hopes OHS will be part of enforcement team

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is calling on government to include the Occupational Health and Safety Department in the enforcement of COVID-19 safe measures for businesses.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says SODELPA is of the view that it would be more effective and efficient if the COVID-19 compliance be handled by the Department of Occupational Health and Safety under the Ministry of Labour.

Gavoka adds that the department already have the network and the trained qualified workforce that deals with health and safety compliance in the businesses around Fiji.

His comment came as the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is working towards increasing its manpower to monitor business compliance.

The SODELPA Party Leader adds that in consideration of the financial situation Fiji faces, government must consider utilising existing mechanisms and expertise within the civil service.

The Ministry of Healtj together with the Ministry of Commerce and Trade will be leading this exercise with the assistance of the Fiji Police Force and FCCC.