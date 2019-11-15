SODELPA has no money to campaign

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has no money to campaign for the 2022 General Election.

SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka already has his hands full in trying to unify the Party from a division that threatens to topple its foundation.

Rabuka says financial woes at a time when the Party needs to start planning its campaign are making matters worse.

“No, we don’t have enough funding to campaign effectively.”

He says while the party support base has stood by in spirit and in commitment, little has been coming forward to keep SODELPA afloat.

“We limited by the Constitution that no one can contribute more than $10, 000 per annum, and not many of us we able to do that. In fact, I don’t think any party supporter contributed $10, 000 apart from those of us in parliament through deductions from our pay and it is limited to $10, 000 per year.”

Rabuka has revealed that the Party does not have anyone with deep pockets backing them financially.

“We will depend a lot on constituencies and fundraising by the finance committee in Fiji. We don’t have any big businesses or business houses. And we know that business houses are not allowed to contribute but individuals who have the finances can contribute. We do not have any.”

As it stands the Party has little chance of canvassing for support until internal issues that are causing a rift are settled.

“Areas am looking at is working on unity first. When you united then you can have a bigger united force to go for fundraising.”

Further revelation from the SODELPA Leader that the division will likely result in a loss of funding from its overseas branches which are the largest chunk of their campaign contributors.

Estimates are that two-thirds of funding will be lost from Australia and one third each from New Zealand and the United States.