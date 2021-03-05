SODELPA GS resigns citing personal reasons

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary has resigned citing personal and family as reasons.

This has been confirmed by Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau, in a statement this afternoon.

Cakobau says he has received the formal resignation from Duituturaga.

She worked as the General Secretary for nine months.

The SODELPA President thanked the contribution made by Duituturaga which enabled the Party to overcome a suspension and under her strong leadership, the Party has been able to build on its preparations for the 2022 General Elections.

The statement says Duituturaga will remain a senior member of the Party and has pledged to continue offering her services to the Party when needed.

It also reads the President will be the Party’s point of contact while a Management Board meeting will be convened soon to commence the recruitment of Duituturaga’s successor.

The resignation of the Party General-Secretary will be effective from Friday 12th March 2021 by close of business.