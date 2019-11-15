SODELPA grievance letter delivered to Speaker

A letter of grievance from Social Democratic Liberal Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau has been delivered to the Speaker of Parliament late this afternoon.

SODELPA MP and Opposition Whip, Lynda Tabuya, who had earlier said FBC News was using a fake letter for the story, confirmed on her Facebook page that the letter was delivered at about 5pm today.

The letter signed by Ratu Epenisa and Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga asks for a fresh motion to be called in parliament for the appointment of the Leader of Opposition.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Epenisa informs the Speaker that the signed letter has Ratu Epenisa raising a number of concerns to the Speaker.

He says that as the President of SODELPA he is unhappy with the manner in which the party MPs disobeyed the instructions of the Party with respect to the appointment of the Leader of Opposition.

Ratu Epenisa reiterates that despite the communication of the Party, caucus members decided to vote on their preference of Opposition Leader, with 14 voting for Ratu Naiqama disrespecting the Party directive to vote for Gavoka, who eventually only received five votes.

He goes on to say that in the course of their discussions, despite clear indication that the Party was recommending only one name and that of the Gavoka, and that no voting should thus take place either in Caucus or in parliament, the party directive was disregarded.

Ratu Epenisa points out that under the SODELPA Constitution under Section 16, it clearly stipulates that the Party Leader is also the Parliamentary Leader.

He says while the Constitution does not mandate that the Parliamentary Leader be the Party Leader, the Party in its wisdom needs to be able to have semblance and eliminate confusion in the Party and to its voters, by having conflicting messages from two leaders, especially when the Party Leader is an existing MP.

Ratu Epenisa says the five who voted for Gavoka were coerced to go with only one name into parliament chambers and that of Ratu Naiqama.