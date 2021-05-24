Home

News

SODELPA fear split of vote

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 8, 2021 3:20 am

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is concerned about the new player, the “People’s Alliance Party” as it will split the i-Taukei votes in the next General Election.

Some SODELPA supporters have shown their interest in joining Sitiveni Rabuka’s party, however, General Secretary – Lenaitasi Duru claims their support base is still intact.

Duru says the party is now focusing on maintaining its loyal supporters.

“Right now we are still trying to sort out all these people that have moved who are from us and who are from other parties because not every i-taukei is a SODELPA supporter.”

Deputy Leader, Filimoni Vosarogo who will be contesting the next General Election under the SODELPA banner revealed they are also worried that they are treading behind in the poll carried out by the dailies.

Vosarogo says the People’s Alliance might be at the front for the time being, but his party will surely make a comeback.

“We are certainly down on the polls which are of some concern but as I say it depends on election hearing, it depends on how well you strategize before the General Election and if you get your cards right you should make it.”

Meanwhile, SODELPA is expected to host its Management Board Meeting and AGM later this month and Duru confirms the Suva constituency will be able to attend this time around while Kadavu still needs to rectify some issues to be part of the meeting.

 

