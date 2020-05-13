SODELPA factions hold separate Board meetings

The Social Democratic Party is heading into further turmoil with two factions this morning calling simultaneous board meetings in Suva.

One meeting is being attended by a number of high chiefs including Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Party General Secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka and other prominent members.

The second meeting is being chaired by former SODELPA Leader and paramount Chief of Rewa Ro Teimumu Kepa and is being attended by a number of Party MPs.

These include Aseri Radrodro, Lynda Tabuya, Viliame Gavoka, Mere Samisoni and Watisoni Nata.

Party Vice President Vijay Singh is also part of the meeting via video conferencing.

Both groups claim to be the legitimate gathering of the SODELPA Management Board, called together to fill casual appointments of Party President and two Vice Presidents.

FBC News understands one group which has the Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka in attendance, has the quorum and has proceeded with the meeting proper.

With both groups claiming to be lawful, it is likely that both purported Management Boards will come out with their own list of appointments for President and Vice President.

The names of the new President and Vice President have to be submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties by the 28th of this month.

It is likely that both groups will attempt to submit their appointments after today’s meeting.