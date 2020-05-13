SODELPA factions announce new appointments

The two factions of the Social Democratic Liberal Party who are holding simultaneous board meeting at different venues are believed to have made new appointments.

One meeting at Holiday Inn in Suva chaired by Vijay Singh, is believed to have appointed Singh as the Acting President while Gina Pareti and Ratu Jone Lesuma have been appointed acting vice presidents.

Emele Duituturaga has been appointed the general secretary.

Unconfirmed reports from the other meeting that is being attended by a number of high chiefs’ states the Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has been appointed acting president while Ratu Luke Ratuvuki is the acting vice president.

Adi Litia Qionibaravi has been appointed as the acting general secretary.