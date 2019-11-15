SODELPA faction considers further legal action

SODELPA’s Suva Constituency President, Watisoni Nata says despite a clear order by the Suva High Court on their case, some members of the political party continue as nothing has changed.

Nata and his group had taken the matter to court claiming that the SODELPA AGM and election held in Savusavu in 2019 and subsequent actions thereafter were done in breach of not only the party Constitution but also the Political Parties Act 2013 and the Constitution of Fiji.

The court yesterday delivered its judgement on Thursday in their action against SODELPA and some of its purported officials.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they are quite disturbed by the press statements made by Ro Filipe Tuisawau relating to the effect of the judgment.

Nata says Usaia Waqatairewa, who was also a Defendant in the proceedings (in his capacity as the purported General Secretary of the Management Board of SODELPA), has also neglected, refused or outright ignored the orders of the Honorable Court.

In its judgement, the SODELPA member says the court amongst other orders, declared that all subsequent actions, meetings, resolutions, decisions, directives and outcomes of the Management Board following the AGM of the 1st Defendant [SODELPA] held at Savusavu on 28th June, 2019, including the acceptance of the 4th Defendants retrospective resignation and the appointment of the 5th Defendant [Usaia Waqatairewa] as the General Secretary of the 1st Defendant are unlawful, invalid and ineffective.

Despite the clear order of the Court, Nata says that Waqatairewa has been circulating emails still describing and holding himself out as the General Secretary of SODELPA.

The matter he says has now been referred to their solicitors to consider whether their conduct is potentially contemptuous in light of the clear court orders.

He adds that their solicitors are also taking up this matter with the Defendant’s solicitor to ensure that good sense prevails.