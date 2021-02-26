SODELPA extends condolences to Sir Michael’s family

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka, says the Party is saddened with the passing of Papua New Guinea’s founding father, Sir Michael Somare.

Gavoka says Sir Michael was an exemplary and a true son of the Pacific who dominated not only PNG’s politics but the region as well.

Gavoka adds that he was a unifying figure for the Pacific region and that under his extraordinary guidance and leadership, PNG achieved independence and an enviable degree of stability in what became the defining hallmarks of his administration.

He says SODELPA extends its heartfelt condolences to Lady Veronica, the Somare Family as well as the government, and the people of Papua New Guinea.