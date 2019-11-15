SODELPA Executives disappointed with MPs charges

Social Democratic Liberal Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau says he is disappointed that six party members have been charged.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption yesterday produced the MPs in the Suva Magistrates Court.

In a statement this afternoon Ratu Epenisa says the MPs are still members of the SODELPA family and has asked Party members and supporters to pray for them.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka also expressed concern over the alleged breaches of the 2014 Parliamentary Remuneration Act.

Gavoka says as the matter is now before the court and due process must be allowed to take its course.

Gavoka says in the meantime, there is a need to review the processes and procedures to ensure that claims by members of parliament are in full compliance with the established rules and that members are protected.

The six SODELPA MP are Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Simione Rasova, Salote Radrodro, Peceli Vosanibola, Niko Nawaikula and Ratu Suliano Matanitobua.

All are charged with giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.