SODELPA denounces actions of its own Board member

Social Democratic Liberal Party President is calling on all members to mind their language and behavior, especially on social media.

This after one of its Board members and Nasinu Constituency Vice President Isikeli Komaisavai allegedly made hate speech against Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, resulting in him being charged for the offence.

He was released on $500 cash bail this morning and ordered to deactivate his Facebook account.

Article continues after advertisement

SODELPA Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau has cautioned Party members and supporters to always remember that their actions will have a reflection on the Party.

He says the SODELPA denounces very strongly any encouragement of violence or discrimination of any form.

Ratu Epenisa says the Party is founded on principles of peace, justice, and tolerance, and given Fiji is a multiracial society, there must be no room for negative extremism of any form, especially by leaders in the Party.

He says it must be noted that there is a requirement that people must engage in legally compliant behavior when acting on the Party’s behalf.