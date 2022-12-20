SODELPA denies Duru’s claims

Social Democratic Liberal Party says there is no substance in the former General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru’s wild allegations to merit any response.

Duru has resigned and has claimed that bribery took place today as SODELPA joined the People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party to form the next government.

SODELPA says the party is saddened it wasn’t brought up in the board meeting.

The party says it is surprised and disappointed at such wild and unsubstantiated allegations by a general secretary that should have respected the fair and democratic process conducted by the management board and keep his political preference to himself.

SODELPA says in the end democracy prevailed and celebrates the new government that the party believes will foster national unity for the people of our beloved nation.