SODELPA calls for support

Provisional candidates of the Social Democratic Liberal Party are calling for support.

According to the candidates, SODELPA has the caliber of people and also policies that can bring change in Fiji.

During the party’s candidate fundraising dinner in Suva on Thursday, three provisional candidates who have worked in government and non-government statutory bodies say they support SODELPA’s vision and values.

Article continues after advertisement

SODELPA has announced 47 provisional candidates which includes former Magistrate and Army Officer Ana Rokomokoti, former Commissioner for Corrections Ifereimi Vasu and Ilisoni

Vuidreketi, former CEO of the South Pacific Tourism Organization and former Fiji Trade Commissioner to the United States.

Rokomokoti says she is proud to represent SODELPA.

“I’ll do my utmost to represent you well, not only well but to represent you true.”

According to Ifereimi Vasu, the upcoming General Election will be interesting.

“And I am looking forward to fight this election under SODELPA and I am looking forward to serve the nation of Fiji.”

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says the party is funded by the people and it will not be dictated by outside interests.