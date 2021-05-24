SODELPA banks on fundraising and new support

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will turn to fundraising and new financiers for its election campaign.

SODELPA Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka says the Party’s major financiers pulled out following the departure of his predecessor Sitiveni Rabuka.

However, Gavoka is confident he can pull in new financial backers to help mount a solid campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have indicated a budget of $1.3m, it has been coming. BY the time we go to elections we should be ready to spend accordingly. For the elections proper which would be about 2 months from the day of the writ, we will be looking at close to $700,000 we have every confidence that we will have that money come the elections time.”

The main Opposition party is in dire straits with its coffers almost empty, and is rebuilding its support network ahead of the general election.