SODELPA appoints committee to review constitution

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has appointed a committee to review its constitution.

SODELPA General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says the committee was today endorsed by the management board and a final constitution will be presented at the Party’s Annual General Meeting in November.

Duituturaga says there was a realization for SODELPA to review its constitution when the Party faced suspension earlier this year.

“And one of the issues was this constitution or which version of the constitution. So that really gave our management board a mandate to pull together a constitutional review committee so I was tasked as General Secretary to work with the working committee. The Chair of the committee is Semesa Karavaki I can share that because that has been endorsed today.”

Duituturaga says work on the review of the constitution has already begun with the committee now looking at online submissions.

“They’ve identified key people to come and present oral submissions, so they will be working towards this in the next couple of weeks in October, and then they will pull together issues and bring a report. They have asked today to have a management board meeting in mid-October where they will present their report on the issues that they have identified that need to be worked on.”

Other members of the constitutional review committee include former magistrate Siromi Dokonaivalu Turaga, Pita Waqavonovono, Losena Salabula and Sainiana Radrodro.