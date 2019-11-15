SODELPA AGM gets underway

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s Annual General Meeting has begun at Novotel Hotel Conference Center, Lami.

Media personnel have been locked outside the meeting venue.

Hundreds of supporters from different constituencies are in attendance.

Members of the media have been informed that they will be called in at around 3pm for a brief of what transpired in the meeting today.

Viliame Gavoka is the new Party leader with Filimoni Vosarogo appointed the Deputy Leader.

The new appointments for the leadership positions will formally be announced during the meeting today.