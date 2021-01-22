SODELPA adopts Northern school

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will adopt Wailevu West District School in Vanua Levu to assist the school throughout the academic year.

Party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau says following TC Yasa, the party registered with the National Disaster Management Office to be able to assist those who were badly affected.

“We worked with the Ministry of Education, which identified a school that we will be able to work with. Which was Wailevu West. And we did a fundraising and we were able to collect bags for the students and stationary for the students which we took across on Monday this week.”

While acknowledging the Ministry of Education for coordinating relief efforts, SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says they did what they could to help those affected.

“So, all in all, it was very pleasing and we also covered other parts of Bua and Macuata talking to people and it does not end here. We will continue to help.”

Ro Teimumu Kepa also highlighted that teachers affected have not been forgotten.

“We also thought of the teachers, because I have served in rural and remote schools and when something like this happens, the teachers have nothing. So we thought of taking assistance for the students and as well as for the teachers.”

Three classrooms were destroyed at Wailevu West District School during TC Yasa which has a roll of 229.