SODELPA addresses internal issues

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is working on addressing its internal issues ahead of the November annual general meeting.

General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says the party’s internal problems have become a major highlight in the public domain, and they want to resolve this.

Duituturaga says the Party’s Head Quarters received a number of complaints and grievances from its Western Constituency, which was brought to the forefront of SODELPA’s management board meeting over the weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

“The management board will appoint an arbitrator, an independent person to look into that and report back to the board. So that directive came from the management board, so in that sense, its resolved in the sense that there will be an independent review, those who have been aggrieved will have fair justice.”

The biggest opposition party is now looking towards November 28th where its new Leader, deputy leader and the Constitution will be finalized ahead of the 2022 general election.