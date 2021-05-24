Social workers told to be patient

Social workers at the state residential homes have been instructed to care for the elderly with respect and dignity.

Minister for Social Welfare, Rosy Akbar says many of these individuals need the care and support left void by the absence of family and close relatives.

“You are appointed here, you are employed here to look after them, I know it’s going to be difficult, it is difficult but this is something that you have chosen, have patience, lots of patience.”

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar adds these individuals are vulnerable and depend on others heavily.

She further states there’s no room for ill-treatment and neglect.