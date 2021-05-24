Home

More villagers in Kadavu receive vaccine|COVID breaches will not deter health workers|More relaxations to assist businesses|Thirteen new COVID-19 cases in Naviti, Yasawa|Fiji likely to achieve vaccination target by November|Rukua village implements movement restriction|Hydroponic farm investment bodes well for family|COVID response in-state residence recognized|Funeral gathering increased to 20 persons|Education Minister acknowledges Indian Governments assistance|Vaccination lottery funded by the private sector|Commercial farmers welcomes new curfew time|Smoking decreases survival rate for COVID patients|No COVID death recorded|Nabouwalu case recovers|Early Father's Day gift for 16 families in Naitasiri|Nabouwalu case recovers|Curfew to start from 8 tonight|Testing continues in Namara Tiri in Labasa|Transmission risk high for Naviti, Yasawa and Malolo|MOH to seek booster doses if need arises|21 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Yasawa|Maritime travel depends on vaccination|Do not be complacent warns PS|Accommodation arrangements for boarding students|
News

Social workers told to be patient

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 12:20 pm

Social workers at the state residential homes have been instructed to care for the elderly with respect and dignity.

Minister for Social Welfare, Rosy Akbar says many of these individuals need the care and support left void by the absence of family and close relatives.

“You are appointed here, you are employed here to look after them, I know it’s going to be difficult, it is difficult but this is something that you have chosen, have patience, lots of patience.”

Akbar adds these individuals are vulnerable and depend on others heavily.

She further states there’s no room for ill-treatment and neglect.

