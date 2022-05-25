Social welfare recipients to receive their one-off payments

Social welfare recipients across the country will be receiving their fifty-dollar one-off payments next week.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this includes people receiving any form of cash, such as rural pregnant women, people on social pensions and other forms of poverty alleviation.

Sayed-Khaiyum confirms that they do not need to apply as their details are recorded in the Ministry’s database.

“All of them will receive a one-off payment of $50 in the first week of June. The additional $50 will be added to the normal monthly welfare payments. The payment will be made directly to the recipient’s bank account or digital wallet. Whichever way they are currently getting paid, that’s the way they are going to get their $50.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that $7 million has been allocated for this one-off payment.

The Attorney-General earlier stated that this was amongst the major requests received during the budget consultation.