Social welfare recipients have 14 days to re-certify: Vuniwaqa

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 16, 2020 4:50 pm
Social Welfare recipients who currently have their allowance suspended have 14 days to re-certify.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says come October, those who fail to re-certify will have their allowance terminated.

Vuniwaqa says they will only resume payments to the accounts of recipients if they have re-certified with the Ministry.

“From October, once we remove names, we terminate cases, they will have to reapply if they haven’t re-certified. They will have to re-apply for the whole programme so it’s a whole new assessment that needs to be done.”

Over 10,000 recipients had their allowances suspended in the last two months as they failed to re-certify.

The Social Welfare Department is currently undertaking a re-certification programme to help update their database and at the same time weed out those that are no longer eligible to be part of the Social Welfare programs.

 

