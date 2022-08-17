Social welfare payments now via M-Paisa

[Photo: Supplied]

Social Welfare beneficiaries can now receive their monthly payments through M-Paisa.

This follows an agreement between the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and telecommunication company Vodafone.

Minister Rosy Akbar says M-Paisa can now be an option for beneficiaries and those interested may contact the Ministry or call Vodafone customer care, who will be able to assist in the signup process.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says there are beneficiaries who are physically challenged and this will help them as they don’t have to wait in line to withdraw from an ATM.

It will also help them with payments as M-Paisa now has over 2,400 business outlets using its service.

Water and electricity bills are also easily paid through M-PAISA with no additional fees or charges, and with increased bus fares and fuel costs, most essential payments could be made from home, thus saving travel costs.

Head of Vodafone eCommerce and Digital Financial Services, Shailendra Prasad says they will continue to work with government as part of its greater digital and financial inclusion drive to make government services more accessible and less challenging for the public.

Vodafone will partner with the Ministry to help customers regarding the use and options of the M-PAISA service.