News

Social Welfare faced challenges in updating accounts

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 9, 2020 10:45 am
Social Welfare Director Rupeni Fatiaki. [File Photo]

The Social Welfare Department has been facing challenges in getting recipients accounts updated amid reports of fraudulent acts.

Due to the rising concern in this matter, the Department have established their recertification process which they plan to do annually.

Director Rupeni Fatiaki says the department is anticipating to make the exercise an annual one.

“We are looking at every year to conduct this exercise because you know every year, within a year a lot of changes happen and so it is good to update information annually”

To date about 70% of recipients have submitted their applications, the Social Welfare Department is hoping to get the remaining 30% by tomorrow.

