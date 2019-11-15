Home

News

Social Welfare Department to update IT system

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 26, 2020 7:09 am
Mereseini Vuniwaqa

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation is looking to review the Social Welfare IT system that distributes social welfare payments.

As part of its recertification process, the department will be doing this to help with the updating of applications.

This as in the past the department has always been using a manual update.

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the IT system update was made possible by the Australia Aid.

“They’ve also given us a grant to review the IT system that distributes social welfare payments  its to enhance it to ensure that its more efficient and effective for the purpose of service delivery”

Vuniwaqa adds this will be done to ensure the system is effective enough.

