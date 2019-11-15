Social Welfare Department to update IT system

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation is looking to review the Social Welfare IT system that distributes social welfare payments.

As part of its recertification process, the department will be doing this to help with the updating of applications.

This as in the past the department has always been using a manual update.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the IT system update was made possible by the Australia Aid.

“They’ve also given us a grant to review the IT system that distributes social welfare payments its to enhance it to ensure that its more efficient and effective for the purpose of service delivery”

Vuniwaqa adds this will be done to ensure the system is effective enough.