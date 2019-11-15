Social Welfare to invest in online system

The Social Welfare Department will soon be updating its member’s accounts through an IT system.

In past years the Department had always been using the manual system which they found was challenging.

This comes after the Department has noted an increase in fraudulent acts by recipients and family members of these recipients.

Department Director Rupeni Fatiaki says they have taken steps to rectify this.

“One of the things that we are working with and the reforms that are coming in to have an IT system and that would help us a lot where we don’t depend on manual, at the moment most of the work that is done is done manually by officers”.

Those existing members of the Social Welfare Department who have not submitted their applications are encouraged to do so before tomorrow.