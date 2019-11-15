Social Welfare Department awaits more applications from recipients

The Social Welfare Department says in their bid to identify fraudulent recipients more than 70 percent of those receiving benefits have applied for recertification.

The department says some families of recipients are taking assistance after the original recipient has died.

So far forms have come flooding into the department, the majority of them from the maritime and rural areas.

Director Rupeni Fatiaki says they have noted that unexpectedly there has been a better response from people living in rural areas than the urban areas.

“The interesting part is that it’s the people around the urban areas, Suva, Nausori, Nasinu, Nadi our figures reveal that these are the ones the numbers are low in returning the forms I mean these are the ones that you would think they have access to the media and transport”

Director Rupeni Fatiaki says they expect to receive the remaining 30 percent of the forms by Friday, which is also the closing date of submissions.

“Some have not been coming into pick any forms, some have been holding on to forms and have not returned but it’s late than about 20% compared to the bigger number that we have started from the very beginning.”

Fatiaki says those who miss the Friday cut-off will have their Social Welfare payments suspended.

“This is the final cutoff date for the payment for august meaning that all of those who have brought back their forms until Friday they’ll get their payments in august but those who have not we will suspend the payments”

Recipients who miss the Friday date will be given a grace period of three months from August to submit their forms and get their account reactivated. Those who don’t will have their accounts permanently terminated.