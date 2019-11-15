Social Welfare closes recertification applications

The Social Welfare Department has closed applications for recertification.

Director of Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki says Officers managing various social welfare schemes have found cases where people have taken advantage of loopholes to pocket money illegally.

He says this fraudulent act is the reason they’re undergoing a recertification process.

“We want to get those information updated because we’ve come across cases where the primary beneficiary has passed on and the family claims it, that’s the reason why we do the rectification, we’ve been giving forms out where every beneficiary will need to fill the information and update us on their information”.

Recipients who still have not submitted their applications will be given a grace period of three months from August to submit their forms and get their accounts reactivated.

Those who don’t will have their accounts permanently terminated.