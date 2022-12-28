Social welfare allowances will be reviewed: Tabuya

Pictured above are Social welfare recipients. [File Photo]

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya confirms that they will be reviewing the current social welfare allowance.

She says they are looking at meeting the people’s needs, as far as the cost of living is concerned.

Tabuya states that this will be part of the agenda to fulfil in the first hundred days in government as promised during their campaigns.

“Reviewing the current allowances for social welfare and to see that it meets the people needs of our people today, as far as the cost of living is concerned. That will be something of urgent important, because we would like to see that fulfilled in the first hundreds of days in government.”



Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya.

Tabuya was also joined by Assistant Minister Sashi Kiran and Permanent Secretary Ashwin Raj at the press conference this morning after meeting staff and heads of department.