News

Social media presence demands more attention from parents

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 16, 2020 4:35 pm
The rise in social media use amongst children and teenagers in the country demands more attention from parents.

Volatabu group’s leading psychologist Kalesi Volatabu says the increasing social media presence in our society makes our children vulnerable to online predators.

“I know in some cases obviously where you have this pedophile or sex offenders actually, that’s how they groom the young girls or boys to go and meet them somewhere else. Parents need to be very cautious as our young children are not ready for that.”

Minister for Women and Children Mereseini Vuniwaqa is urging parents to be cautious about the safety of their children.

She adds parents in today’s society must re-look at their parenting strategy to ensure their children are not affected by threats looming on social media.

 

