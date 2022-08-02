Social media is two-way engagement

[Source: Dialogue Fiji / Facebook]

Social media is a two-way engagement and therefore it is important for prospective women candidates to regularly engage with their followers.

These were the sentiments of Roy Tan, the Head of Politics and Government Outreach for Asia-Pacific at Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

Tan was speaking during the “Ready to Run” Campaign Training for Women Election Candidates in Suva.

He says as aspiring politicians, it is important to be authentic and ponder how they can engage better.

Tan adds it is also imperative to show authentic news as well in order to connect effectively with constituents on social media.