Social media associated with child trafficking

The Department of Social Welfare is concerned with social media being used to facilitate domestic child-trafficking.

Director Rupeni Fatiaki says they’ve had several such cases, and in some instances, have removed the child from their homes for protection.

Fatiaki adds this is a worry and they are working with Police and other stakeholders.

Article continues after advertisement

The current situation with social media, they have been lured by adults and we have several cases like that, that has been reported to us. Sometimes it happens and the parents know and when it’s reported to us, we contact the parents and police and the case work starts. Yes it’s happening and it’s domestic.

He adds there are measures in place that prioritizes the safety and well-being of victims.

We come in and do our own assessment. If we need to remove the children from their parents especially if the danger is within the home and perpetrators is within the home, or if the home environment is not safe we will remove the children from this setting. The law allows us to do that.

Save the Children Fiji CEO Shairana Ali says they’re working with relevant bodies to create awareness on the issue.

For us at Save the Children Fiji, this is actually quite concerning. We are working with the social welfare department and also at the community level. We have now moved towards establishing reporting mechanism and educating communities.

The latest report of child trafficking is of an 11-year-old who is also the youngest victim.