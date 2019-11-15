Social habits must become permanent: PM

With CODIV-19 re-shaping individual behaviour and how people interact with each other, the Fijian government believes these personal choices must become a way of life.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Coronavirus has taught everyone the importance of maintaining personal hygiene.

He says it is now up to average Fijians to take charge of their own health so long as the threat of COVID-19 remains.

“Because your government cannot win this war alone. Your government cannot make you wash your hands. Your government cannot force you to bring your own bilos to kava sessions. Your government cannot inspect inside your homes to ensure they are clean. We will continue to give advice and directives led by the best available science, but ultimately, it’s up to you to stop the spread. Each of you must choose to make Fiji COVID-free.”

With confirmation that all COVID-19 precautionary measures will remain, the Prime Minister is calling on Fijians to keep complying with directives.

The nationwide curfew will remain in effect from 10 pm until 5 am every day. Social gatherings must be limited to 20 people or fewer.

Gyms, nightclubs, cinemas and swimming pools will remain closed, as will houses of worship. Contact sports are still not allowed to be played and schools will remain closed as well until the 12th of June 2020.