Full Coverage

News

Social gathering breaches tops arrests list

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 10, 2021 12:16 pm

Breach of social gathering restrictions topped the number of arrests over the last 24hour period.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says of the 43 reports for breach of health and curfew restrictions, social gathering recorded 24 cases, failure to wear a mask had eight arrests, curfew and breach of Ministry of Health Guideline on PSV (50% capacity) four cases each and three for breach of containment.

The Southern Division recorded 29 cases in total, 22 for social gathering, four for failure to wear a mask and three for breach of curfew.

Article continues after advertisement

The arrests for social gathering were recorded in Caubati involving five men who were drinking homebrew, Cunningham Stage 2 involving four men and four women who were drinking alcohol in Delaitokatoka and Narere Stage 1.

A 31-year-old man was found drunk and walking along Wailea Street while four men were arrested in Nadera for failing to wear a mask.

The Western Division recorded seven reports in total. Four PSV drivers were booked for breaching MoH 50% guideline on PSV capacity, two for social gatherings and one for curfew breach.

A woman and a man in their 20s were arrested along Naduya Road, Rakiraki for social gatherings as they were found drinking alcohol, two men were arrested during curfew hours drunk in Lautoka and Namaka while four bus drivers were arrested for breach of the MoH 50% guideline for PSV capacity in Lautoka.

The Eastern Division recorded seven cases in total, four for failing to wear a mask and three for breach of containment.

A 23-year-old student residing in Wainibuku is alleged to have breached containment by travelling by fiberglass boat from Suva to Moturiki.

Two men were arrested at the Logani Border for crossing without a valid pass.

Meanwhile four men were arrested in Nakasai for failing to wear a mask.

Tudravu reiterated that Police will be out in numbers to ensure compliance to the health regulations as they anticipate people to be moving around for their shopping.

