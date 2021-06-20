Social gatherings and alcohol contribute to breach arrests

Social gatherings and alcohol continue to be contributing factors to arrests for breaching health and curfew-related restrictions.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says this comes as 53 people were arrested for breaching health and curfew-related restrictions in the last 24 hours.

Tudravu says the Southern Division recorded the highest with 21 arrests, the West recorded 18, the Eastern Division recorded 12 and the Central Division recorded 2 arrests.

Article continues after advertisement

He says 12 people were arrested for social gatherings where nine youths were found drinking homebrew at Vuci in Nausori and three farmers were arrested for drinking alcohol at Nacobo Village in Ovalau in the Eastern Division.

In the Southern Division, 10 people were arrested for social gatherings where six were found drinking near the Sakoca Creek and four were drinking homebrew at the Wailoku Bridge.

Three were found drunk and fighting during curfew hours along Kanace Road in Valelevu.

Six people were arrested for loitering during curfew hours and two were arrested for driving around with an invalid pass along Ratu Dovi Road.

In the West, ten people were arrested for having a meeting at Natalau Village in Sabeto while five people were arrested for being drunk and loitering around Lautoka area.

A farmer was arrested for loitering at a Car park in Rakiraki Town during curfew hours while two farmers were arrested for drinking alcohol at Mataso Village in Rakiraki.

A taxi driver was arrested last night in the Central Division for driving around during curfew hours without a valid pass while a security officer was found walking along Rodwell Road.

The Acting Police Commissioner says they will continue to enforce health restrictions and Police need everyone’s understanding in complying with the health measures as it can and will help keep families safe.