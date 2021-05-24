Soasoa flood gate not functioning well

Flood waters along the Soasoa Flat in Labasa took a long time to recede because the flood gates were not functioning as required.

During his recent tour of the flood-affected communities in Vanua Levu, Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu was informed that it took a couple of days for the flood waters at the Soasoa Flat to recede.

Seruiratu was informed the current flood gate is a design from 40 years ago and it isn’t functioning like it’s supposed to.

He was told that it did not open on time to allow the discharge of flood waters.

With the heavy rainfall over several days and the high tide on the Qawa River, the discharge rate is even lower.

The Ministry of Waterways is working on addressing the issue.