Snap checkpoints in Nausori leads to 14 arrests

Snap checkpoints erected between the Nausori Bridge and Sawani led to fourteen arrests for curfew breaches.

Most of the arrests were made in the Waila area, as Eastern Division recorded 22 breaches.

In the West, two men were found drunk in the sugarcane fields in Ba, another man was arrested while returning from drinking kava and a 32-year-old man was found loitering in the Viseisei area during curfew hours.

The Southern Division recorded twelve cases in total.

Six men were arrested as they were found drunk in the Nadera, Vatuwaqa and the Cunnigham area.

A 21-year-old man was found in a vacant house in Nadawa and another man in his 20’s was arrested for threatening his neighbors at a settlement in Nadera, Nasinu.

The other arrests were made in the Delainavesi, Muanikoso and Narere areas.

Five cases were recorded in the Central Division. Four people were arrested for loitering and another case involved a 32-year-old man who was found intoxicated along the Edinburgh Drive in Suva.