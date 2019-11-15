Smuggling of contrabands foiled

The Fiji Corrections Service is issuing another stern warning to civilians against the throwing of contrabands over prison walls and fences.

This includes dropping it off at cemeteries where inmates are posted to work daily.

FCS says there was a foiled attempt to smuggle illegal contrabands into the Suva Remand Center this week which was immediately caught by guards on duty.

Also recently, two persons were caught by officers trying to drop off illegal items to inmates at the Nasinu Cemetery and have since been handed over to Police to be dealt with.

Assistant Commissioner of Corrections, Senior Superintendent Tui Saladoka says while prisoners go to extreme lengths to smuggle items in, it’s sad to see that civilians are also taking the risk themselves.

The latest incident occurred yesterday with a 20-year old woman, caught red-handed trying to smuggle illegal contraband into the Suva Remand Center.

SSUPT Saladoka says the FCS has implemented security measures such as the use of electronic body scanners and CCTV to detect contraband items on prisoners or persons entering the facilities.

Fijians are urged to assist the FCS by reporting such illegal activities.

Under the Corrections Act a person who is caught trying to smuggle in contrabands into prison or is caught trying to hand over illegal items to inmates faces jail time of 6-months or a fine of $2,000.