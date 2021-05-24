Home

Smuggled items seized by FRCS

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 7, 2021 12:17 pm
The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service have detected another case of smuggling of liquor and cigarettes at the Suva Port. [File Photo]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has seized liquor and cigarettes at the Suva Port which were being smuggled into the country.

The seizure is part of FRCS’s ongoing operation targeting illegal activities at the border.

FRCS says while monitoring the movement of vessels at the Suva Harbor, officers identified an unusual offloading of cartons from the pilot boat to a vehicle.

The officers seized 47 bottles of assorted whiskey and nine gross of cigarettes which were believed to have been unlawfully removed from an international cargo vessel.

In the last two years, FRCS has conducted random searches on 60 vessels and seized undeclared cigarettes and alcohol worth more than $425,000.

FRCS says there is zero-tolerance for illegal activities detected at Fiji’s borders.

It says alcohol and cigarettes are subject to excise duty on import to Fiji and the smuggled goods worth more than $420,000 are lost duties and taxes.

FRCS says smuggling deprives the country of revenue that would otherwise be used to fund vital public services such as schools, hospitals and infrastructure.

All smuggled goods have been seized and investigations are ongoing following the operation.

A stern warning is re-iterated to those intending to commit these crimes as they will face full prosecution under the law.

