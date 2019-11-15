SMS-based system to be used for quota allocation

With the sugar cane crushing season starting next week, the Fiji Sugar Corporation has rolled out an innovative system for quota allocation.

The system will be used to allocate and monitor quotas for lorry gangs to harvest and deliver cane to mills in a timely manner.

FSC chief executive Graham Clark says the new automated SMS-based system replaces an old paper-based system.

Clark says this system offers a more efficient means of directly communicating quotas on a daily basis.

Each grower is allocated their quota daily and can then plan their work to harvest and bring the cane to a weighbridge.

At the weighbridge, the grower’s quota will be verified and the lorry will then be weighed through FSC’s Weighbridge System.

The new system means that FSC’s mills will be able to effectively plan for the optimised amount of cane that is delivered for processing each day.

Clark says now each field officer will be in charge of dispatching the quotas via the SMS system and can instead use their extra time to focus on improved cane production for the betterment of the industry.