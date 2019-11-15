Smooth operations at Labasa Sugar Mill

The Labasa Sugar Mill has been receiving a strong supply of cane since it started operation six weeks ago.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says the strong supply coupled with low mill stoppage has resulted in smooth operations.

An average of only 3.2 hours was lost in the week due to mill stoppages.

As such, FSC says sugar recovery is improving and the tonnes of cane per tonnes of sugar of TCTS is recorded at 11.0.

The Labasa Sugar Mill has so far produced 18,519 tonnes of sugar in six weeks of operation.

It’s crushed a total of 148,189 tonnes of cane.