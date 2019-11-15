Smoking has a huge impact on economic development

The cost of healthcare attributed to smoking-related diseases in the Pacific including Fiji has a tremendous impact on the progress of economic development.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says an alarming majority of deaths from tobacco in developing countries happened within the economically productive age bracket of 30 to 69 years.

Dr Waqainabete says there is irrefutable evidence on the devastating effects of tobacco on individuals and families.

The most recent Global School-based Student Health Survey in Fiji conducted in 2016 found that over 50% of children aged 13-15 years reported being exposed to tobacco smoke in public places and homes in the past week.

The Health Minister adds tobacco has a huge social impact, such as unemployment, school dropout poverty and addiction.

He says this is a consistent issue with the most vulnerable severely affected being children and the elderly.

The Fijian Government through its annual budget have had a consistent increase in tobacco taxation since 2013, which had resulted in a significant increase in prices of tobacco products which subsequently act as a deterrent to users over the last years.