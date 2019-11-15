Home

News

SMEs to thrive post COVID-19

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
May 8, 2020 7:10 am

More Fijians are becoming interested in setting up their own small or micro businesses.

 

Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Trade, Shaheen Ali says this response to the COVID-19 crisis, is an indication of the resourcefulness of Fijians.



 

Ali says in the long run, with an increased pool of entrepreneurs, the country could be better off – a small win in the global pandemic.

 

“We’ve seen a lot of interest from people that want to do business that have never probably contemplated doing business. So we feel that during the pandemic and post COVID-19, there will be more MSME’s established which is a good thing for the Fijian economy because MSMEs provide that backbone, that resilience all economies need in order to survive something like this crisis.”

 

The Ministry is undertaking a survey of all businesses to assess the impact of COVID-19 on their operations.

The data is expected to influence a range of polices in response to the pandemic and contribute to the development of the budget which will be announced next month.

