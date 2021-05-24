Smart reverse vending machine to encourage recycling habits

The Boola app and a smart reverse vending machine were launched by Fiji Care Insurance in Suva last night.

The reverse vending machine will incentivize the recycling of PET bottles and aluminum cans in exchange for products and services.

Executive Director, Avi Raju says for every plastic bottle or aluminium can deposited into the RVM, digital points will be awarded via a QR code which can be scanned using the BOOLA app and redeemed for prizes like mobile talk-time, free diabetes or hypertension checks, bundled micro-insurance packages or digital gadgets.

“Which obviously incentivizes people to actually be active, healthy and thus deals with the NCD issue.”

Officiating the launch, Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum congratulated Fiji Care for being the first private company to step forward with a tangible solution that encourages a culture of recycling.

“We need to be able to partner with the Private Sector. Cans, plastic bottles are actually produced by the Private Sector.”

Companies and associated agencies are invited to join this revolutionary recycling system to help save the environment.