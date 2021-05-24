Smart nursery promotes sustainable agriculture: PM

The Ministry of Agriculture opened a smart nursery at their Koronivia Research Station today.

While officially opening the nursery, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this project will complement Fiji’s ambition of fostering sustainability in the agriculture sector.

Bainimarama says climate change-induced events have the potential to wipe out an entire harvest.

The Prime Minister says the smart nursery will also set the platform for Fiji to be able to maintain a food supply that would have otherwise been disrupted by climate change.

The agriculture sector contributes $756 million to Fiji’s GDP.

The $330,000 project is funded by the Canadian government through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives.