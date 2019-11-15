Small Island States call for policy review

Fiji among other small island developing states is calling on multilateral financial institutions to review the global development finance framework.

This is to cushion the impacts of COVID-19 and climate change on small island nations.

While presenting during UK’s roundtable on finance and solutions for COVID-19 recovery, Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the current framework is based on the outdated Bretton Woods system of the 1940s.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister believes drastic policy review is needed as the system has placed a huge demand on small governments with limited capacity.

“Development partners including multilateral banks, development bank and international financial institutions cannot settle for old-school programmatic answers. New and additional development finance must come with its new approach. One that reduces the cost of excessive blended financial solutions.”

UK Head of Development Cooperation in the Pacific Gean-Paul Penrose, says COVID-19 has increased the vulnerability of small island states to climate change.

“SIDS were not at the table when the rules for international architectural development finance were created. Those rules don’t necessarily reflect the evidence regarding the development pathways of SIDS. And there was a repeated calls for measures to try and bring about that reform.”

Meanwhile, Sayed-Khaiyum confirms that various global financial agencies have agreed to suspend debt payments of countries who have felt the brunt of the pandemic until June next year.