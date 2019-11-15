Small emitters must also reduce carbon emissions

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama believes small island states can demand more action on climate change if they themselves implement strategies to reduce carbon emissions.

While opening a regional hub for Nationally Determined Contributions in Suva last night, Bainimarama highlighted that even small carbon emitters need to do their part.

“Whether we are speaking from the floor or sitting across from our higher emitting counterparts, we can certainly wield our moral authority to great effect. but there is far more power in saying ‘if we can do it, so can you. If we can summon the courage and creativity to grow sustainable economies, surely you can do the same.”

The Hub will monitor the Pacific’s efforts towards NDCs or targets set by governments on mitigating climate change.

Bainimarama adds that leading by example gives more credibility to Fiji and the Pacific when lobbying for a reduction in carbon emissions.